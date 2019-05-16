close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Sedition law will be made more stringent if BJP is voted back to power: Rajnath Singh

Singh was in Kullu to seek votes for sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Sedition law will be made more stringent if BJP is voted back to power: Rajnath Singh

Kullu: Slamming the Congress over its poll promise of repealing the sedition law if voted to power, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the BJP government would make the law even more stringent.

Speaking at a gathering here, Singh said the sedition law would be strengthened so that even the soul of the anti-nationals would shiver.

Live TV

"The Congress is saying that it will repeal the sedition law. We are going to make it more stringent so that no one dares to act against it," Singh said in his 30-minute address.

Speaking on the economy, Singh said that inflation had been the main poll issue during elections but not in 2004 and 2019, as the management of the two BJP Prime Ministers (Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi) did not allow prices to go out of hands.

Singh was here to seek votes for sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, who is seeking re-election from Mandi. He said that Sharma, who has regularly attended sessions in the Lok Sabha, is an honest politician.

The four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of polling on May 19.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Rajnath SinghBJPKullu ManaliHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

BJP's Sadhvi Pragya courts another row, calls Nathuram Godse 'deshbhakt'

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally