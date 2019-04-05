हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anuj Sharma

Seen at Mamata Banerjee's rally, Election Commission transfers Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma

The Election Commission of India on Friday transferred Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh in view of the poll preparedness. 

File photo

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday transferred Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh in view of the poll preparedness. 

The EC posted Rajesh Kumar, presently posted as ADG, West Bengal Pollution Control Board as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner. Natarajan Ramesh Babu, the ADG and IG, Operations, has been appointed as the new Bidhannagar Police Commissioner. 

Interestingly, Sharma and Singh were reportedly seen sharing the ‘dharna’ spot of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while protesting against the CBI trying to investigate the former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. Opposition parties on several occasions levelled concerns over Sharma and Singh being directly involved in the electoral process after they were reportedly seen at the dharna.   

This apart, two other officers were also transferred. Selva Murugan was transferred from the post of SP Diamond Harbour Police district. Avvaru Ravindranath was posted as the SP Diamond Harbour. Shrihari Pandey was posted as SP Diamond Harbour replacing the former SP Shyam Singh. 

The notification issued by the secretary, ECI reads, “The direction of the Commission be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of above officers be sent within 24 hours. The present incumbent officers being shifted not to be involved by the state government in any election-related duties.” 

