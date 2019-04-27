close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Shatrughan Sinha credits both Gandhi and Jinnah for India's independence, stirs row

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress, said that both Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah played a roled in Indian independence.

Shatrughan Sinha credits both Gandhi and Jinnah for India&#039;s independence, stirs row
Play

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined the Congress, said that both Mahatma Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah played a roled in Indian independence.

Live TV

Ye Congress parivar Mahatma Gandhi se leke, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel se leke, Muhammad Ali Jinnah se leke, Jawaharlal Nehru se leke, swargiya Indira Gandhi se leke, Rajiv Gandhi se leke aur Rahul Gandhi se leke inki party hai jinka desh ke vikas me, desh ki tarakki me, desh ki azadi me sabse mehatvapurna aur sabse bada yogdaan hua, isliye hum yaha aye (This is the Congress family that starts from Mahatma Gandhi, to Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Mohammad Ali  Jinnah, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Subhas Chandra Bose, it's their party. They played the most important role in country's development and independence and so I joined their party. I have joined their party and will never leave the party),” said Sinha.

Sinha said this while campaigning for Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who is contesting from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency against BJP's Nathan Shah.

Few Congress leaders distanced themselves from Shatrughan's comment. 

 

This is a developing story

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Shatrughan Sinha
Next
Story

Raj Babbar questions Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP stance, says how does she know PM Modi's kurta size

Must Watch

PT1M25S

CBI probe starts on sale of sugar mills during Mayawati