हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Shatrughan Sinha makes faux pas just after joining Congress, calls Shaktisinh Gohil 'BJP's backbone'

Shaktisinh Gohil is the Bihar Congress in-charge.

Shatrughan Sinha makes faux pas just after joining Congress, calls Shaktisinh Gohil &#039;BJP&#039;s backbone&#039;
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Soon after joining Congress, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, made a faux pas when he referred to senior party leader Shakti Singh Gohil as the 'backbone' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

While addressing the media after formally joining the grand old party, Sinha said, "Shakti Singh Gohil ji (Bihar Congress in-charge) has been the backbone of BJP in Bihar and in Gujarat." 

He realised his mistake after he was prompted by Congress leaders and others present at the press conference. Going into a damage control mode, Sinha said it can happen as he is new to the Congress party. "I think you all are mature enough to understand it wasn't deliberate," Sinha told the press.

Sinha joined Congress in the presence of party General Secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. 

In a series of tweets, Sinha said that he's leaving BJP with a "heavy heart and immense pain." 

"It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP," he tweeted. 

"I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in this party with the guidance and blessings of the stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh, late and great PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and of course, our friend philosopher, ultimate leader, guru and guide, Sri LK Advani," he added.

Sinha, who's been criticising the present BJP leadership for long, also said, "I would like to include some of those who've not lived up to the expectations, to those who are responsible for the injustice and for turning Lok Shahi into Tana Shahi. I forgive and forget at this juncture. The differences I have with some of the present people and policies of the party, leave me with no option but to part ways with it." 

For the Congress party, he tweeted: 

The Congress is likely to field Sinha from Patna Sahib against BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. Ob BJp ticket too, Sinha fought from Patna Sahib. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Shatrughan Sinha
Next
Story

'Forever an RJD member': Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses reports of joining a new party

Must Watch

PT30M42S

Can Congress will defeat PM Modi by its indecent statements?