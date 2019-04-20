Shatrughan Sinha responds to criticism on campaigning for wife Poonam Sinha

NEW DELHI: Amid growing criticism from Congress leaders for campaigning for his wife and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday tried to defend himself, saying that he supported his wife because it is his duty as a husband.

"Yesterday was a big and special day for my family as my better half, the graceful and radiant #PoonamSinha embarked on a new chapter of her life. I stood by her as a dutiful husband amidst remarks of me crossing party lines to campaign for my wife. But my stance was very loud and clear," Sinha tweeted.

The Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency added that people have expressed mixed reactions over his action with some even accusing him of behaving like a star but I have committed no mistake and I am ready to serve the people of Lucknow.

"I learnt that there was a mixed bag of reactions among people to my action. Some said I was behaving in my authoritative style as a star, others said that I did no wrong... as I said I will serve the people of Lucknow," he said in another tweet.

Expressing his gratitude to the Gandhi family, Sinha said that he would like to thank the Gandhi family and Congress party for giving him the ticket to contest from Patna Sahib. "Expressed my thanks to the Gandhi family and Congress party for giving me the opportunity to fight this battle," he noted.

It is to be noted that Samajwadi Party has fielded Poonam Sinha against Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has given ticket to Pramod Krishnam from this seat, ANI reported.

Pramod Krishnam has also criticised Sinha for campaigning for his wife and has reminded him to work for the Congress and not SP. "Shatrughan Sinha has come here and fulfilled his duty as a husband, but I would like to tell him that he should now campaign for his party and fulfil his political dharma," Krishnam said.

While campaigning for Poonam on Friday, Shatrughan Sinha had praised BSP-SP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh "I have never seen such a powerful and huge gathering. This has been possible only through the blessings of Mulayam Singh Yadav, co-operation of BSP`s Mayawati and hard work of RLD`s Ajit Singh," he had said.

Sinha joined Congress few days ago after he was denied ticket from Patna Sahib in Bihar by the BJP. He will be contesting against Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. In 2014, Sinha had won from Patna Sahib on BJP's ticket.