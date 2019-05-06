Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Himachal Pradesh and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Dhani Ram Shandil of Indian National Congress, Vikram Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party and Suresh Kumar Kashyap of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting Lok Sabha election 2019 from Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election will be held in a single phase in all the constituencies and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Shimla Lok Sabha Constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 DHANI RAM SHANDIL Indian National Congress 2 VIKRAM SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP Bharatiya Janata Party 4 MANOJ KUMAR All India Forward Bloc 5 SHAMSHER SINGH Rashtriya Azad Manch 6 RAVI Independent

Shimla constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. This constituency covers 17 assembly segments – Arki, Nalagarh, Doon, Solan, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan, Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog-Kumarsain, Kasumpti, Shimla, Shimla Rural, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Rohru.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Virender Kashyap of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 84 thousand votes. He had defeated Mohal Lal Brakta of the Indian National Congress. Kashyap had secured 385973 votes while Brakta got 301786 votes.