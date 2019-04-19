Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Votings for Lok Sabha election will happen in 4 phases in Maharashtra – April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29 and the counting will be held on May 23.

Shirdi constituency came into existence following delimitation in 2008. It covers six assembly segments – Akole, Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur and Nevasa. While Akole assembly seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribe, Shrirampur assembly seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sadashiv Lokhande of the Shiv Sena – won with a huge margin of nearly 2 lakh votes. He had defeated Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure of the Indian National Congress. While Lokhande had secured 532936 votes Wakchaure got 333014 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 68.30 percent across 1635 polling stations. Some of the other candidates in the fray were Nitin Udmale of the Aam Aadmi Party and Mahendra Dadasaheb Shinde of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, Bhausaheb Wakchaure of the Shiv Sena managed to secure his winning position by getting over 1.32 lakh votes against Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (A). Wakchaure had secured 359921 votes while Athawale got 227170 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Premanand Rupawate who was an Independent and Kacharu Nagu Waghmare of the BSP.