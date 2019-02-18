Shiv Sena and BJP seal alliance for Lok Sabha and assembly election; BJP gets 25, Sena 23 for general election

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday officially announced an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party both for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll and state Assembly election. While the BJP will fight on 25 seats, Shiv Sena will contest on the remaining 23 seats in the general election.

"Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP will fight on 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We have taken this decision in the interest of the nation and we believe NDA will come to power in 2019," Fadnavis said in a joint press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and BJP president Amit Shah in Mumbai.

"Maharashtra CM has kept forward all the important things in this press conference. I don't think I need to add anything. Before going any further, I pay my tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack," Thackeray said.

"People are seeing Shiv Sena and BJP for past 30 years. For 25 years, we stood united, & for 5 years, there was confusion. But like CM said, I still provided guidance to the government from time to time," the Sena chief added.