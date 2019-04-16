Sidhi is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh state in central India. This constituency covers the entire Sidhi and Siangrauli districts and part of Shahdol district.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19. Sidhi will go to polls on April 29, the fourth of the seven-phase polls. Voting in the by-poll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency would also be held on April 29.

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 seats while the BJP finished at 109 seats, seven short of a majority. The two parties were locked in a nail-biting contest.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Riti Pathak had won from the seat, defeating Congress's Indrajeet Kumar with a margin of 241,301 votes.

For the upcoming election, BJP has fielded Riti Pathak from the seat against Congress' Ajay Arjun Singh. Other members in the fray are CPI's Sanjay Namdeo, Samagra Utthan Party's Anup Singh Sengar, Shiv Sena's Ashish Kumar Singh Chauhan, Akhil Bhartiya Gondwana Party's Nirmala Dr. HL Prajapati.

Bahujan Samaj Party, who is contesting on 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh, has named Ram Lal Panika from the seat.

Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments — Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singrauli, Deosar, Dhauhani and Beohari.