Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April May 6.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Sikar covers eight assembly segments – Lachhmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem-Ka-Thana, Sri Madhopur and Chomu.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 2.39 lakh votes. He had defeated Pratap singh Jat of the Indian National Congress (INC). Saraswati had secured 499428 votes while Jat got 260232 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 60.31 percent across 1831 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Subhash Maharia who was an Independent Amra Ram of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Other members in the fray were Amra Ram of the CPI(M) and Bharat Singh Tanwar of the BSP.