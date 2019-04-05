Silchar Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Silchar is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|RAJDEEP ROY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|SUSHMITA DEV
|Indian National Congress
|3
|HITABRATA ROY
|All India Trinamool Congress
|4
|NAZIA YASMIN MAZUMDAR
|National People's Party
|5
|Badrul Islam Barbhuiya
|All India Forward Bloc
|8
|Shyam Deo Kurmi
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|9
|Ashitava Dutta
|Independent
|10
|Ashutosh Bhattacharjee
|Independent
|11
|Nazmul Haque Laskar
|Independent
|12
|Puran Lal Goala
|Independent
|13
|Dilip Kumar
|Independent
|14
|Mohendra Chandra Das
|Independent
|15
|Shuvadip Datta
|Independent
|16
|Sabindra Das
|Independent
The voter turnout that year was 70.37 per cent. Silchar Lok Sabha constituency has close to 11 lakh electors.