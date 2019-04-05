हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Silchar Lok Sabha constituency of Assam.

File Photo

Silchar is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 RAJDEEP ROY Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SUSHMITA DEV Indian National Congress
3 HITABRATA ROY All India Trinamool Congress
4 NAZIA YASMIN MAZUMDAR National People's Party
5 Badrul Islam Barbhuiya All India Forward Bloc
8 Shyam Deo Kurmi SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
9 Ashitava Dutta Independent
10 Ashutosh Bhattacharjee Independent
11 Nazmul Haque Laskar Independent
12 Puran Lal Goala Independent
13 Dilip Kumar Independent
14 Mohendra Chandra Das Independent
15 Shuvadip Datta Independent
16 Sabindra Das Independent

The voter turnout that year was 70.37 per cent. Silchar Lok Sabha constituency has close to 11 lakh electors.

