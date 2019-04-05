Silchar Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Silchar is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Assam Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 RAJDEEP ROY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SUSHMITA DEV Indian National Congress 3 HITABRATA ROY All India Trinamool Congress 4 NAZIA YASMIN MAZUMDAR National People's Party 5 Badrul Islam Barbhuiya All India Forward Bloc 8 Shyam Deo Kurmi SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 Ashitava Dutta Independent 10 Ashutosh Bhattacharjee Independent 11 Nazmul Haque Laskar Independent 12 Puran Lal Goala Independent 13 Dilip Kumar Independent 14 Mohendra Chandra Das Independent 15 Shuvadip Datta Independent 16 Sabindra Das Independent

The voter turnout that year was 70.37 per cent. Silchar Lok Sabha constituency has close to 11 lakh electors.