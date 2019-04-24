Siwan Lok Sabha Constituency

KalyanSiwan Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Siwan constituency covers six assembly segments – Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli, Raghunathpur, Daraunda and Barharia.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Om Prakash Yadav of the of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes. He had defeated Hena Shahab of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Yadav had secured 372670 votes while Hena Shahab got 258823 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 56.53 percent across 1461 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Amar Nath Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation and Manoj Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal (United).

In the year 2009, Om Prakash Yadav, an Independent managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 63 thousand votes against Hena Shahab of the RJD. While Yadav got 236194 seats, Hena Shahab 172764 seats.

Other members in the fray were Amar Nath Yadav of the CPI(ML) and Brishin Patel of the JD(U).