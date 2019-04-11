Soldiers in Siachen and along LoC cast their vote in Lok Sabha election 2019

Nothing is as important to bravehearts of the Indian Army as serving the country. And on Thursday, they showed that even voting is an integral part of serving the nation and of protecting it.

Troops posted in Siachen - the world's highest battlefield - braved the elements and cast their vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The temperature may have been freezing but the soldiers showcased a burning desire to participate in a democratic process which is their right as well as duty as Indian citizens.

Elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir, soldiers posted even along the Line of Control cast their vote. Braving the severe weather conditions and undeterred by the ceasefire violations the soldiers enthusiastically cast their votes.

The Election Commission had ensured that soldiers in far-flung and remote parts of the country can cast their votes by - for the first time ever - providing a facility to download ballot papers online and then return the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post.

Over 90 crore Indians are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha election over the course of seven phases. While the EC has repeatedly urged more and more voters to come out and exercise their democratic right, it is the will and spirit of Indian soldiers - especially those in remote locations - that ought to inspire countrymen to make the election a success.