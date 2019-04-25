South Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation in 2008, South Delhi parliamentary constituency has ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad and Badarpur.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri had won the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,07,000 votes. Ramesh Bidhuri had bagged 4,97,980 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Col. Devinder Sehrawat who bagged the second spot with 3,90,980 votes. Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was pushed to the third spot with 1,25,213 votes.

In the 2009 election, Ramesh Kumar had won the seat for the Congress bagging 3,60,278 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri who secured 2,67,059 votes.

In the 2014 election in South Delhi, 51.05 per cent or 11,02,849 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 19 contestants who were in the fray, 17 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri while Congress has given the ticket to boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray for the seat.

Siddhant Gautam from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mohan Kumar Gupta from Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party, Sandeep from Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party and Dr Mahender Singh Churiyana from Peoples Party Of India (Democratic) are among the several other candidates in the fray for the seat.