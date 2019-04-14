SP-BSP alliance a mismatch, it will never win: Shivpal Yadav

FIROZABAD: Referring to SP-BSP alliance as a `mismatch alliance` Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday said the Mahagathbandhan forged in Uttar Pradesh will not emerge victorious in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"This alliance is `bemel gathbandhan` and it will never be successful. No one will trust Mayawati ji. Tickets are being given after taking money. Where does this money come from? Nobody can trust her. Who knows where she will go after elections. She will go wherever she gets power," Shivpal told ANI.

PSP chief hit out at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and Senior SP leader Prof Ramgopal Yadav for fielding Akshay Yadav from Firozabad constituency against him.

"I did not know that I will fight from Firozabad three months back. But people here asked me to contest from here. When I was contesting from here then Akhilesh and Professor should have fielded him from somewhere else. He should not have been contesting from here. When uncle is contesting, nephew should have taken a step back," he said.

Shivpal also slammed Prof Ramgopal Yadav for making Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister in 2012 and blamed the latter for SP`s performance in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 Assembly elections.

"2012 Assembly elections were fought on the face of Netaji. Prof. wanted Akhilesh to become Chief Minister. The result was that the party got only 5 seats in 2014. When Netaji became the Chief Minister in 2003, we got 39 Parliamentary seats in 2004 Lok Sabha polls. After five years of Akhilesh, SP only got 47 seats in state Assembly."Shivpal, who was earlier with SP, hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for breaking the party.

"I had worked with Netaji for over 40 in Samajwadi Party. I was neglected in SP even when my work was good. Akhilesh Yadav broke the party. Where is Samajwadi Party now? It was established on the principles of Lohia, Gandhi, Charan Singh. Who broke the party? It was Akhilesh and Professor. I was not asking for anything. They insulted Netaji and removed him. Then insulted me later he forged an alliance with Mayawati. SP used to be at number 1 in the state," he added.

He also denied any possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP. "We are secular. We can be with secular parties and forge an alliance, but not with BJP," he said.

"We are secular. Every religion has the right to live in this country. Whenever elections come, BJP incites a fight between Hindu-Muslim, Shivpal said while referring to `Ali-Bajranbali` remark of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, Adityanath had said: "Mayawati in her speech in Saharanpur says that if they get Muslim votes, then they will not need any other`s vote. If Congress, SP, and BSP trust Ali, then we have faith in Bajrangbali."