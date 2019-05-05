close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maywati

SP-BSP alliance unbreakable, PM Modi using government machinery to win poll: BSP chief Mayawati

PM Modi said that SP and Congress did not reveal their intentions to Mayawati and misled her by promising to make her the PM.

SP-BSP alliance unbreakable, PM Modi using government machinery to win poll: BSP chief Mayawati

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that that the PM is afraid of the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and is trying to break the alliance in order to win in the state.

The BSP supremo stressed that PM Modi must understand this fact that the SP-BSP alliance in unbreakable. Addressing a press conference, Mayawati claimed that the BJP has misused the government machinery too in order to break the SP-BSP alliance. She noted that the alliance has full support of the voters and the alliance has received massive support from people in Uttar Pradesh in the four phases of Lok Sabha election so far.

The BSP chief also said that the BJP government will fall on May 23 and people will see the downfall of an autocratic government.

Live TV

Mayawati made the remarks just a day after PM Modi said at a rally that the Samajwadi Party and Congress have used the BSP chief and she has now realized this fact. The prime minister had said that though BSP chief was openly slamming the Congress, the SP is not saying anything about the grand old party.

PM Modi said that SP and Congress did not reveal their intentions to Mayawati and misled her by promising to make her the PM.  Referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sharing the stage with SP leaders in Amethi, PM Modi said that truth is out in the open for everyone to see. 

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that he would like to see a woman become the next prime minister of India. Talking to media, Akhilesh said that women form about 50% population of the country and it would be good to see a woman as the new prime minister of the country after May 23. 

Tags:
MaywatiMayawati PM ModiMayawati Modi SP-BSP allianceIndia election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

FIR registered against man who slapped Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during Moti Nagar roadshow

Must Watch

PT4M5S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day