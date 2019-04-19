close

Lok Sabha election 2019

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple have assets worth Rs 37 crore

Akhilesh's income has decreased in financial year 2017-2018, as compared to 2013-14. His wife Dimple Yadav's income, however, has increased. 

SP leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav during a roadshow ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, on April 6, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Azamgarh (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav owns assets worth over Rs 37 crore together with his wife Dimple, according to his poll affidavit filed Thursday.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has declared moveable property worth Rs 7.9 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 16.90 crore, in the affidavit submitted with the nomination paper.

His wife Dimple has declared Rs 3.68 crore worth movable properties and immovable assets of Rs 9.30 crore.

Akhilesh's income has decreased to Rs 84.83 lakh in financial year 2017-2018, when compared to Rs 1.25 crore in 2013-14.

His wife Dimple Yadav's income, however, has increased. While in the 2013-14 financial year, her annual income was Rs 28,31,838, in 2017-18 it increased to Rs 61,16,108.

As per the affidavit, Akhliesh has Rs 3.91 lakh cash in hand while Dimple has Rs 4,03,743 cash in hand.

Akhilesh owns a cellular phone worth Rs 76,000, furniture of Rs 17,085 and exercise equipment worth over Rs 5.34 lakh, while wife Dimple has jewellery items including gold, diamond, pearl worth Rs 59.76 lakh and computer of Rs 1.25 lakh. 

In the 2014 affidavit, when Akhilesh did not contest Lok Sabha polls but Dimple did, she had declared her assets worth Rs 7.92 crore while her husband had over Rs 16 crore. 

