SP releases list of 3 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Samajawadi Party (SP) on Tuesday released another list of three candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. Devendra Yadav will contest from Etah, Hemraj Verma to fight from Pilibhit and Anand Sen to contest from Faizabad.

Samjawadi Party releases another list of candidates; Devendra Yadav from Etah, Hemraj Verma from Pilibhit and Anand Sen from Faizabad. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NNiEfmkWuX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party announced an alliance with three regional parties namely Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Rasthriya Samanta Dal for the Lok Sabha poll in the state.

The SP has earlier tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)