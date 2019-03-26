हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

SP releases list of 3 candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh

Devendra Yadav will contest from Etah, Hemraj Verma to fight from Pilibhit and Anand Sen to contest from Faizabad.

File photo

Lucknow: Samajawadi Party (SP) on Tuesday released another list of three candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. Devendra Yadav will contest from Etah, Hemraj Verma to fight from Pilibhit and Anand Sen to contest from Faizabad.

Earlier in the day, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party announced an alliance with three regional parties namely Nishad Party, Janwadi Party (Socialist) and the Rasthriya Samanta Dal for the Lok Sabha poll in the state.

The SP has earlier tied up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

