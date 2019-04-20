Speedbreaker didi lost sleep after 2 phases of Lok Sabha poll: PM Narendra Modi

Buniadpur: Lashing out at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said, "speed breaker didi" has lost her sleep after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally here in South Dinajpur district, Modi accused the chief minister of fooling people in the name of 'ma, mati and manush' (mother, land and people).

"Speedbreaker didi has lost her sleep after the reports that came in post the first and second phase of polling in the state," the prime minister told a well-attended rally.

He also flayed Banerjee for allowing people from the "neighbouring country" to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the state.

"It is shameful that people from the neighbouring country are campaigning for the TMC. This was done by the party to appease the minority community," PM Modi said.

The prime minister criticised Banerjee for seeking proof of the Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan and asked her to, instead, collect evidence against those behind chit fund scams.