Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It came into existence in the year 1967. This constituency has six legislative segments.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Antony.M Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Baalu.T.R. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 Godwin Shadrach S R Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi 4 Palanivel.K Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 5 Mahendran.H Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 Rajasekaran S Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 7 Vaithilingam A Pattali Makkal Katchi 8 Sridhar M Makkal Needhi Maiam 9 Anantharaman R K Independent 10 Ayodhi L Independent 11 Indian.P.N.K. Independent 12 Sasikumar A Independent 13 Singarajan S P Independent 14 Tambaram Narayanan G Independent 15 Muthumaran K Independent 16 Raja Marimuthu Independent 17 Vasanthi S Independent 18 Viruthagiri A Independent 19 Vaithiyalingam R Independent

The electors in the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 5) will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.