Lok Sabha election 2019

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

File Photo

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. It came into existence in the year 1967. This constituency has six legislative segments. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Antony.M Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Baalu.T.R. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 Godwin Shadrach S R Tamizhaga Murpokku Makkal Katchi
4 Palanivel.K Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
5 Mahendran.H Naam Tamilar Katchi
6 Rajasekaran S Anti Corruption Dynamic Party
7 Vaithilingam A Pattali Makkal Katchi
8 Sridhar M Makkal Needhi Maiam
9 Anantharaman R K Independent
10 Ayodhi L Independent
11 Indian.P.N.K. Independent
12 Sasikumar A Independent
13 Singarajan S P Independent
14 Tambaram Narayanan G Independent
15 Muthumaran K Independent
16 Raja Marimuthu Independent
17 Vasanthi S Independent
18 Viruthagiri A Independent
19 Vaithiyalingam R Independent

 

The electors in the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 5) will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019SriperumbudurTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
