Stones pelted on Mehbooba Mufti's cavalcade in Kashmir, PDF chief escapes unhurt

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti`s cavalcade was attacked on Monday by stone pelters in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba escaped unhurt, but her escort vehicle was damaged.

Police sources said the former J&K chief minister was returning after paying obeisance at a dargah in Khiram village when some people pelted stones on her cavalcade. She was on her way to Bijbehara town in Anantnag district.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area to provide a safe passage to her.

Mehbooba has now reached Bijbehara to address a party workers convention.