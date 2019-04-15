close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Stones pelted on Mehbooba Mufti's cavalcade in Kashmir, PDF chief escapes unhurt

Mehbooba Mufti was returning after paying obeisance at a dargah in Khiram village when some people pelted stones on her cavalcade.

Stones pelted on Mehbooba Mufti&#039;s cavalcade in Kashmir, PDF chief escapes unhurt
File photo

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti`s cavalcade was attacked on Monday by stone pelters in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba escaped unhurt, but her escort vehicle was damaged.

Police sources said the former J&K chief minister was returning after paying obeisance at a dargah in Khiram village when some people pelted stones on her cavalcade. She was on her way to Bijbehara town in Anantnag district.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area to provide a safe passage to her. 

Mehbooba has now reached Bijbehara to address a party workers convention.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Mehbooba MuftiPeoples Democratic Party
Next
Story

Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Breaking News: Mehbooba Mufti attacks PM Modi on Twitter