close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharati Ghosh

Stones pelted at BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh in West Bengal's Ghatal, her car vandalised

The media persons present at the polling booth were also attacked. 

Stones pelted at BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh in West Bengal&#039;s Ghatal, her car vandalised
Play

Stones were pelted at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bharati Ghosh on Sunday at a polling station in Dogachia in West Bengal's Ghatal by locals. The media persons present at the polling booth were also attacked. 

Ghosh's private security resorted to lathicharge to disperse the agitators during which, he suffered injury on the head after being hit.

The BJP leader's car has also been vandalised.

Locals alleged that the polling was going on peacefully and Ghosh came to disrupt the process. 

Ghosh is contesting the election from Ghatal. 

Earlier today, Ghosh claimed that BJP's polling agent is not being allowed to sit inside the polling booth. She accused TMC leader Soumen Mohapatra of stopping BJP's polling agent from sitting inside the polling booth.

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, 25 had voted in the previous five phases of polling while the remaining nine after Sunday will vote in the seventh and final phase on May 19.

In the sixth phase, voting is being held in eight constituencies -- Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram (ST), Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur (SC) -- are spread over East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and part of East Burdwan districts.

Live TV

On Saturday night, a BJP worker and a TMC worker were found dead in Jhargram and Medinipur, respectively. 

In a separate incident, two BJP workers were shot at in Medinipur.

Tags:
Bharati GhoshGhatalLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

President Kovind casts his vote; Modi, Kejriwal urge people to vote in 'record numbers'

Must Watch

PT14M37S

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote