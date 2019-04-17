close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India election 2019

Stung by I-T raids, DMK candidate from Vellore accuses EC of following BJP's orders

Anand also hit out at the I-T department for allegedly detaining him illegally for three days without a warrant.

Stung by I-T raids, DMK candidate from Vellore accuses EC of following BJP&#039;s orders

NEW DELHI: Just a day after the Election Commission announced that polls in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has been deferred, DMK candidate Kathir Anand wrote a letter to the poll panel accusing it of taking orders from the BJP to help BJP-AIADMK alliance candidate.

In his letter to EC, the DMK leader said, "The raids were staged and managed by the ruling party to get a bogus report from the IT department, which acted as judge, jury and executioner. Based on this bogus report, the ECI has cancelled elections projecting as if the money seized was from me and that the said money was stored for distribution to the voters."

Anand also hit out at the I-T department for allegedly detaining him illegally for three days without a warrant. The DMK leader added that he was also not allowed to campaign by the I-T department during the raid.

"There was no warrant during the entry and I was illegally detained for about three days during the search by I-T department preventing me from campaigning... to help BJP-AIADMK combine candidate AC Shanmugam and also to damage the prospects of my victory," Anand was quoted as saying by ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday cancelled voting in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency after the EC recommended the same following the seizures of large amounts of unaccounted cash from Vellore.

Anand also accused AC Shanmugam and AIADMK workers of being engaged in large scale cash distribution. Terming the I-T raids at his mother's residence and a college of which he was a managing trustee as illegal, Anand claimed that these raids were conducted on the orders of BJP. 

"The raids are highly motivated, preplanned to enable the Department to provide a false, misleading report to Election Commission to damage my election prospects and to stop the elections in the 8-Vellore Parliamentary constituency," he stated.

Anand also urged the EC to take back its decision of cancelling the poll in Vellore and added that if the poll panel fails to hold election on time then he will approach the court.

Vellore was scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on Thursday along with 38 other Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tags:
India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019Vellore DMK candidateVellore DMK candidate EC
Next
Story

EC issues fresh show cause notice to SP leader Azam Khan for making inflammatory remarks

Must Watch

PT31S

Indresh Kumar demands removal of Article 370 from J&K