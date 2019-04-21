Sumalatha Ambareesh alleges threat to her supporters in Karnataka's Mandya

BENGALURU: Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh on Sunday claimed that the supporters of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, are threatening those who are campaigning for her.

It is to be noted that Sumalatha is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll as an independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat against Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is the Congress-JD(S) alliance candidate.

Sumalatha alleged Nikhil's supporters of targeting and harassing those who are standing in her favour. "This is something which should be taken seriously," Sumalatha told reporters in Mandya.

Sumalatha said that she was deeply concerned over the safety of actors who visited Mandya in order to garner support for her. Sumalatha also raised questions over the statements made by some leaders after the conclusion of first phase of election on April 11.

"Some leaders have stated that those film stars who canvassed for me will have to repent. I need to know what it means. Is it a threat? They should explain what it means. I want to know what the motives are behind the statement and whom are they threatening," she said.

In an indirect attack on the JD(S), Sumalatha said that people who are in power should refrain from targeting ordinary citizens. Sumalatha added that she will meet Mandya Superintendent of Police and try to seek protection for those who are backing her.

Responding to Sumalatha's allegations, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation C S Puttaraju said that she should not think too much over this matter as the government will not allow anyone to harm her supporters.