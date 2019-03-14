Surguja is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18.

Surguja Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments - Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur (ST), Ramanujganj (ST), Samri (ST), Lundra (ST), Ambikapur and Sitapur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, Kamalbhan Singh Marabi of BJP managed to win by a margin of over 1.50 lakh votes. He defeated Congress, BSP and Independents in an election which saw 77.96 per cent turnout.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, BJP's Murailal Singh defeated Congress' Bhanu Pratap by 1.59 lakh votes and the voter turnout was 61.62 per cent.

The total number of electors in the Surguja Lok Sabha constituency is over 15 lakh and while the region is covered in dense forest, agriculture forms the backbone of the economy here.