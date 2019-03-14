हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Surguja Lok Sabha constituency

Surguja is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18.

Surguja Lok Sabha constituency

Surguja is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18.

Surguja Lok Sabha constituency comprises of eight assembly segments - Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur (ST), Ramanujganj (ST), Samri (ST), Lundra (ST), Ambikapur and Sitapur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, Kamalbhan Singh Marabi of BJP managed to win by a margin of over 1.50 lakh votes. He defeated Congress, BSP and Independents in an election which saw 77.96 per cent turnout.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha election,  BJP's Murailal Singh defeated Congress' Bhanu Pratap by 1.59 lakh votes and the voter turnout was 61.62 per cent.

The total number of electors in the Surguja Lok Sabha constituency is over 15 lakh and while the region is covered in dense forest, agriculture forms the backbone of the economy here.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Tom Vadakkan: From Sonia Gandhi's close aide to saffron leader, here's his brief profile

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Watch top 10 election stories