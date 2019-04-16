Sushil Modi to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 'all thieves have Modi in their surnames' comment

Lashing out at Congress chief over his comment “all thieves have Modi in their surnames”, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi Tuesday announced that he'll file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

“I will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court. Is it a crime to have 'Modi' surname?” said Sushil Modi while speaking to reporters.

“He has referred to crores of people as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments,' he added.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Rahul Gandhi's statement 'All thieves have Modi in their surnames': I will file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court. Is it a crime to have 'Modi' surname? He has referred to crores of people as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments. pic.twitter.com/ijc7io38MK — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019

Rahul on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption at a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha.

"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...How come they all have Modi as common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" he asked.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders disapproved Rahul's comment.

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini claimed that it was an insult to a particular section of the society. He accused Modi of being a "chowkidar (watchman) of rich people like Ambani".