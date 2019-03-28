हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Suspended AAP lawmaker Haridner Singh Khalsa joins BJP

The Fatehgarh Sahib MP joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Suspended AAP lawmaker Haridner Singh Khalsa joins BJP
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Sitting parliamentarian from Punjab Harinder Singh Khalsa, who was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP on Thursday. 

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Khalsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Mr Khalsa, who belongs to the SC community, had won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls on AAP's ticket, but was suspended from the party in 2015.

He started his political carrier with the Bharatiya Janata Party's ally in Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). 

The BJP is in alliance with the SAD in Punjab and will contest on 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

