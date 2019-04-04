Take care of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's heartfelt message to Wayanad

WAYANAD: Moments after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Kerala's Wayanad, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter with a message for the people of Wayanad on Thursday.

“My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down,” she wrote.

My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 4, 2019

Priyanka, who's also the General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, had accompanied her brother to Wayanad who submitted his nomination papers before the district Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters.

The brother-sister duo also held a roadshow along with the state leaders former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala.

As Rahul and Priyanka arrived at Wayanad in a chopper, they were greeted by thousands of party workers, who later accompanied them during the roadshow.

The Gandhi scions arrived in the state on Wednesday, where they were welcomed by a huge crowd. From the airport, the Gandhis drove to Kozhikode to spend the night.

Three-year-old Zoya was among the hundreds of people waiting to get a glimpse of the Gandhi siblings. She was later greeted by Rahul.

"We were waiting since 8 am. Last night also we waited so long, but couldn't meet him. We are so happy that we could meet him," Zoya's mother told PTI.

Priyanka took her formal plunge in politics in January 2019, being appointed as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East.