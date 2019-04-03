Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Tehri Garhwal is one of five parliamentary constituencies in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand which will vote in a single phase in the Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11. The results of the Lok Sabha election 2019 will be declared on May 23.

Tehri Garhwal constituency is made up of 14 assembly segments in three districts - part of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency of Uttarakhand:-

1 PRITAM SINGH Indian National Congress 2 MALA RAJYA LAXMI SHAH Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJENDRA PUROHIT Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SATYAPAL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ANU PANT Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 6 GAUTAM SINGH BISHT Sarv Vikas Party 7 JAY PRAKASH UPADHYAY Uttarakhand Kranti Dal 8 (CA) SANJAY KUNDALIYA Uttarakhand Pragatisheel Party 9 GOPAL MANI Independent 10 DAULAT KUNWAR Independent 11 BRIJ BHUSHAN KARANWAL Independent 12 BARHM DEV JHA Independent 13 MADHU SHAH Independent 14 SANJAY GOYAL Independent 15 SARDAR KHAN (PAPPU) Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Mala Rajya Laxmi - royalty from her marriage to Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal - defeated student activist Saket Bahuguna of Congress by close to two lakh votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 57.44 percent.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, Congress candidate and former state CM Vijay Bahuguna had defeated shooter-turned-politician Jaspal Rana of BJP by over 52,000 votes.

The voter turnout this time was 50.38 percent.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP has once again fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi against Congress' Pritam Singh. The vote of tribals in this constituency could influence the outcome of the electoral battle here. The presence of cow conservationist Gopal Mani - as an independent - could further make the contest riveting.