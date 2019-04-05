Tej Pratap Yadav claims to recieve death threat days after floating new political front

PATNA: Days after launching the Lalu-Rabri Morcha, Tej Pratap Yadav – elder son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and brother of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav – claimed to have received death threats from a anonymous caller. He has requested security cover from the state.

In a complaint to the police, Tej Pratap said his personal assistant Srijan Swaraj got a call from an unknown person, who identified self as an RJD student wing leader. The caller threatened to kill both Tej Pratap and Swaraj.

“My personal assistant Srijan Swaraj received a phone call on his number, the unknown caller has threatened to kill me and Srijan. He was claiming to be RJD`s student wing leader. This is very sensitive and the case is about the security. Srijan has the recording of that call," Tej Pratap stated in his letter to in-charge of Secretariat police station asking him to register an FIR, reported news agency ANI.

Janata Dal (United) speaker Dr Sunil said, “This is a matter of security. The government is aware and wants every person to be safe. If Tej Pratap complains on the matter, then the state will definitely look into it on priority and take action.”

Reacting on the matter, Patna RJD's National Vice-President Shivanand Tiwari said, “If Tej Pratap is receiving threats then he should ask for security cover from the government. I received all information through media.”

Tej Pratap has requested a formal investigation into the matter. An FIR has been lodged.

After resigning from RJD's student wing over being sidelined by his family, Tej Pratap on Sunday announced that he will contest he upcoming Lok Polls against from a new political front Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

The former Bihar health minister said he will contest the elections against Chandrika Rai, his father-in-law and RJD candidate from Saran.

However, Tejashwi downplayed his brother`s announcement saying that the matter will be resolved within the family.

Party sources said on Friday that Tej Pratap Rai was named the RJD nominee from Saran, a seat which was won by their father Lalu Prasad four times.

"Tej Pratap felt insulted and humiliated over the party`s decision to field Rai from Saran. He will contest the polls against him as an Independent candidate," a party leader said.