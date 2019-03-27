Telangana: AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi's nomination for Lok Sabha poll rejected after scrutiny

New Delhi: Several nominations from Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha election were rejected on Wednesday by the Election Commission of India. The name of prominent All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also features on the list along with the others. Akbaruddin Owaisi had filed his nomination from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. His elder brother-AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi had also filed his nomination from the same seat.

Addressing a rally in Hyderabad earlier this week, Asauddin Owaisi had reportedly said that Akbaruddin's nomination from the Hyderabad seat is a "backup plan."

Meanwhile, apart from Akbaruddin Owaisi, the nominations of BJP's Sathish Agarwal and three other candidates have also been rejected from the Hyderabad seat.

Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Telangana will vote in the first phase on April 11. Results will be declared on May 23.