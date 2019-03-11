Telugu actor and comedian Ali joins YSRCP ahead of Lok Sabha 2019 polls

Hyderabad: Telugu star and comedian Ali joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in the presence of party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday.

Ali, who hails from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, had reportedly expressed an interest in joining YSR Congress, following which the two held talks.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, a string of top politicians and public personalities have joined YSR Congress in the last few days.

In a major blow to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), former MLA and leading film actress Jayasudha along with her son Nihar Kapoor joined YSR Congress last week.

Former legislators Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, Modugula Venugopala Reddy, senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and his son Dadi Ratnakar also quit TDP to join Jaganmohan Reddy's political outfit.

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and I will work according to the guidelines of the party president. I am really happy to join YSRCP and it`s like I am back to my home," Challa Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Meanwhile, former YSR Congress lawmaker Gouru Charita Reddy and her husband Gouru Venkat Reddy joined the Telugu Desam Party on Saturday. Charita Reddy was a public representative from Panyam assembly constituency in Kurnool district.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and while the results will be counted on May 23.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

With ANI inputs