Lok Sabha election 2019

Terrorists hurl grenade at NC leader Ashraf Bhat's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Terrorists on Tuesday hurled a grenade at the residence of National Conference (NC) leader Mohd Ashraf Bhat in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

They fired the Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) grenade which exploded outside the residence. The incident took place when NC's Anantnag parliamentary seat candidate Hasnain Masoodi was addressing workers there.

There have been no reports of loss of lives or damage to properties.

The identification of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019NCNational Conference
