There was sadness at Congress office and Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's residence after surgical strike: Amit Shah

Sitamarhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Opposition over surgical strike and said that after India carried out the strike, there was sadness at two places, one in Pakistan and the other at the Congress office and at Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi's residence.

He was addressing an election rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi, where he also said that the parties thought that the 2016 surgical strike will become a "poll issue."

On Saturday too, Shah, taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, alleged that "after the Balakot airstrikes, Rahul and his company appeared so sad as if they had lost their cousins.''

He also claimed that the "biggest work" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done is to secure the country.

"The biggest work that PM Modi has done is to secure this country. The Prime Minister ordered our Air Force and they bombed terrorists in Balakot," Shah said in Odisha.

Meanwhile, at the rally in Bihar, he said that the Narendra Modi government has worked towards the development of the state and also praised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi for their work.

"It is the BJP which has given 50 crore people the right to free healthcare through Ayushman Bharat scheme. Now, 24 lakh people have been operated upon free of cost," Shah said.

"In Sitamarhi under the Ujjwala Yojana, 2,60,000 houses got LPG connections. UPA had given Rs 1,93,000 crore to Bihar, whereas the Narendra Modi government has given more than Rs 6,00,6000 crore in the past five years to the state," he added.

Bihar is voting in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election, which began on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.