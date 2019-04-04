Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency is one the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency was formed after the 2008 Presidential Notification of delimitation of constituencies.

It comprises of six legislative assembly segments of which one is for the SC category.

The electors in the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Thoothukkudi Parliamentary Constituency.

In the last assembly elections which were held in 2014, Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won from the Thoothukudi seat by defeating Jegan P of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Jeyasingh had won this seat by 366,052 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,310,597 electors here out of which 916,778 cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 69.95 %.

For the Lok Sabha Election 2019, the BJP has fielded its state president Tamilisai Soundararajan from the Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency. While the DMK has fielded Kanimozhi from the Thoothukudi seat, the MNM has given its ticket to TPS Pon Kumaran, while BSP has fielded V Siva from this seat.

The city of Thoothukudi is the headquarters of the Thoothukudi District which has a total area of 4,745 sq km. It is located along the Bay of Bengal at the extreme southeastern region of the state at a distance of 590 km from Chennai.

As per 2011 census, the population is 1,750,176 making it the 277th most populous district of India out of a total of 640 districts.

The area has a population density of 369 people per sq km and the sex ratio here is 1024 females per 1000 males. Children comprise about 13% of the total population and Hindus have a 79% majority here. Tamil and English are the widely spoken languages here.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats. It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).