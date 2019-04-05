Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency is one the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency was formed after the 2008 Presidential Notification of delimitation of constituencies.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANIMOZHI KARUNANIDHI Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 SIVA, V. Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DR. TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN Bharatiya Janata Party 4 GABRIEL JAMES FERNANDO People's Party of India(secular) 5 CHRISTANTINE RAJASEKAR, S. Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 PON KUMARAN, T.P.S. Makkal Needhi Maiam 7 MAHARAJAN, M. Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 8 RAJAKUMAR NAIDU, E.V.S. Tamil Telugu National Party 9 RAJKUMAR POLIAH Universal Brotherhood Movement 10 JAYA GANESH, D. Naam Indiar Party 11 GERMANUS, S. Christian Democratic Front 12 ANTO HILLERY, M. Independent 13 AMALAN RAJIV BONIFAS Independent 14 GANESAN, M. Independent 15 GURU, K. Independent 16 SANKARALINGAM, M. Independent 17 SARAVANAN, G. Independent 18 SUNMAN, V. Independent 19 SIVANESWARAN, J. Independent 20 SUBHASHINI MALLATHI, R.C. Independent 21 SELVIN, B. Independent 22 SENAI NATARAJAN, R. Independent 23 BALA MURUGAN, P. Independent 24 Er.PRADEEP GANESAN, M.P. Independent 25 Dr. BHUVANESWARAN, M. Independent 26 PONRAJ, S. Independent 27 PONNUSAMY, M. Independent 28 MARAKATHA RAGHAVA RAJ, T. Independent 29 RAMESH, A. Independent 30 RAVI SANKAR, J. Independent 31 RAMA KRISHNAN, M. Independent 32 RAMAKRISHNAN, P. Independent 33 RAJALINGAM, M. Independent 34 LOURDES, S. Independent 35 JEYARAJ, A. Independent 36 JAMES, G. Independent 37 JASPER GNANA MARTIN, G. Independent

The electors in the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.