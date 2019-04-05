Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency is one the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency was formed after the 2008 Presidential Notification of delimitation of constituencies.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KANIMOZHI KARUNANIDHI
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|2
|SIVA, V.
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|DR. TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|GABRIEL JAMES FERNANDO
|People's Party of India(secular)
|5
|CHRISTANTINE RAJASEKAR, S.
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|6
|PON KUMARAN, T.P.S.
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|7
|MAHARAJAN, M.
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|8
|RAJAKUMAR NAIDU, E.V.S.
|Tamil Telugu National Party
|9
|RAJKUMAR POLIAH
|Universal Brotherhood Movement
|10
|JAYA GANESH, D.
|Naam Indiar Party
|11
|GERMANUS, S.
|Christian Democratic Front
|12
|ANTO HILLERY, M.
|Independent
|13
|AMALAN RAJIV BONIFAS
|Independent
|14
|GANESAN, M.
|Independent
|15
|GURU, K.
|Independent
|16
|SANKARALINGAM, M.
|Independent
|17
|SARAVANAN, G.
|Independent
|18
|SUNMAN, V.
|Independent
|19
|SIVANESWARAN, J.
|Independent
|20
|SUBHASHINI MALLATHI, R.C.
|Independent
|21
|SELVIN, B.
|Independent
|22
|SENAI NATARAJAN, R.
|Independent
|23
|BALA MURUGAN, P.
|Independent
|24
|Er.PRADEEP GANESAN, M.P.
|Independent
|25
|Dr. BHUVANESWARAN, M.
|Independent
|26
|PONRAJ, S.
|Independent
|27
|PONNUSAMY, M.
|Independent
|28
|MARAKATHA RAGHAVA RAJ, T.
|Independent
|29
|RAMESH, A.
|Independent
|30
|RAVI SANKAR, J.
|Independent
|31
|RAMA KRISHNAN, M.
|Independent
|32
|RAMAKRISHNAN, P.
|Independent
|33
|RAJALINGAM, M.
|Independent
|34
|LOURDES, S.
|Independent
|35
|JEYARAJ, A.
|Independent
|36
|JAMES, G.
|Independent
|37
|JASPER GNANA MARTIN, G.
|Independent
The electors in the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.