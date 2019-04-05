हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency is one the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency was formed after the 2008 Presidential Notification of delimitation of constituencies.

File Photo

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KANIMOZHI KARUNANIDHI Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 SIVA, V. Bahujan Samaj Party
3 DR. TAMILISAI SOUNDARARAJAN Bharatiya Janata Party
4 GABRIEL JAMES FERNANDO People's Party of India(secular)
5 CHRISTANTINE RAJASEKAR, S. Naam Tamilar Katchi
6 PON KUMARAN, T.P.S. Makkal Needhi Maiam
7 MAHARAJAN, M. Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
8 RAJAKUMAR NAIDU, E.V.S. Tamil Telugu National Party
9 RAJKUMAR POLIAH Universal Brotherhood Movement
10 JAYA GANESH, D. Naam Indiar Party
11 GERMANUS, S. Christian Democratic Front
12 ANTO HILLERY, M. Independent
13 AMALAN RAJIV BONIFAS Independent
14 GANESAN, M. Independent
15 GURU, K. Independent
16 SANKARALINGAM, M. Independent
17 SARAVANAN, G. Independent
18 SUNMAN, V. Independent
19 SIVANESWARAN, J. Independent
20 SUBHASHINI MALLATHI, R.C. Independent
21 SELVIN, B. Independent
22 SENAI NATARAJAN, R. Independent
23 BALA MURUGAN, P. Independent
24 Er.PRADEEP GANESAN, M.P. Independent
25 Dr. BHUVANESWARAN, M. Independent
26 PONRAJ, S. Independent
27 PONNUSAMY, M. Independent
28 MARAKATHA RAGHAVA RAJ, T. Independent
29 RAMESH, A. Independent
30 RAVI SANKAR, J. Independent
31 RAMA KRISHNAN, M. Independent
32 RAMAKRISHNAN, P. Independent
33 RAJALINGAM, M. Independent
34 LOURDES, S. Independent
35 JEYARAJ, A. Independent
36 JAMES, G. Independent
37 JASPER GNANA MARTIN, G. Independent

 

The electors in the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

