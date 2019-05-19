close

Shimla

Three government employees on poll duty die in Himachal Pradesh

Polling for the four seats - Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangar and Mandi - of Himachal Pradesh is being held on Sunday.

Representative image

Shimla: Three government employees have died due to different ailments while performing their poll duties in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, a state election official said.

The deceased include presiding officer Vaneet Kumar who was a PGT at government senior school at Sapri in tribal Kinnaur district, homeguard jawan Devi Singh who was resident of Chandera village in Arki Tehsil of Solan district and polling officer Lol Ram who was a junior technician and was resident of Sajla village in Manali tehsil of Kullu district.

Expressing grief over unfortunate deaths of the employees on election duty, state additional chief electoral officer Daleep Negi said payment of ex-gratia compensation to the tune of Rs 15 lakh would be made to each of the families of the deceased.

Polling for the four seats - Shimla (SC), Hamirpur, Kangar and Mandi - of Himachal Pradesh is being held on Sunday, the final and seventh phase of voting for general elections 2019.

