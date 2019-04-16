Tickets with PM Narendra Modi's photo issued, 2 rail employees suspended

At least two railway employees were suspended after tickets with the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them were issued to passengers, according to news agency ANI on Tuesday. Political advertising from public money violates the model code of conduct.

The incident took place at Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki railway station on Monday. According to the ADM, when the shift changed on Saturday the old roll was mistakenly used. A departmental probe is currently underway. "On April 13, when the shift changes, the old roll was mistakenly used. Two employees suspended. A departmental probe is underway," said the ADM.

The railway ticket issued contains the achievements of the BJP with regard to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and photograph of PM Modi. The photograph was part of an Urban Development Ministry advertisement campaign. A portion of the back side of the ticket is often used for advertising.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect from March 10 when the dates for voting in the Lok Sabha election were announced. It comes into effect to primarily ensure that no party or political leader is able to get an unfair advantage before elections in states or the country as a whole.

2 Railway employees have been suspended after tickets with photo of PM Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station yesterday. ADM says, "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll was mistakenly used. 2 employees suspended, dept probe underway" pic.twitter.com/1fbLFbXq9X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2019

As per the Model Code of Conduct, photos of political leaders, their names, party symbols cannot be advertised at the cost of public money. Their names, photos and names of political parties, as well as their achievements, cannot be put up on government buildings and other such properties once the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

Earlier a series of instances of violation of the model code of conduct had taken place after the poll code came into force. Tickets have been issued to passengers with photographs of PM Modi and teacups carrying the chowkidar slogan--'main bhi chowkidar'-- have been found. This particular cup was found on board 12040 Kathgodam Shatabdi. Tea was served twice in these cups.