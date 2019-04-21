Tikamgarh is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. It is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur and Bijawar.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's 29 parliamentary constituencies will take place in four phases between April 29 to May 19.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

The BJP, which was in power in Madhya Pradesh since 1998 till the 2018 Assembly polls, had won 27 of the 29 seats in the state in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Virendra Kumar of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. He is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha seats on BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kiran Ahirwar and Samajwadi Party' Ratiram Bansal.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held between April 11 and May 19 and the counting of votes will take on May 23.

The polling is scheduled to happen in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies of 14 states during the third phase.