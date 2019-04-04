The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency in one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This parliamentary Constituency was formed in 1952.

The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 38 in the state and is not reserved for any category, which means it comes in the general category.

The electors in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Prabakaran KRP of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tirunelveli Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Prabakaran KRP of the AIADMK had won from the Tirunelveli seat by defeating Devadasa Sundaram of the DMK.

Prabakaran had won the seat by 398,139 seats.

For the Lok Sabha Election 2019, the AIADMK has given its ticket to Paul Manoj Pandian, former MLA from the now non-existent Cheranmadevi assembly constituency and son of former party MLA PH Pandian.

Meanwhile, the DMK has given its ticket to S Gnanathiraviam. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has fielded Michael Rayappan from the Tirunelveli seat. The BSP has this time fielded Essakkiammal E from the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency.

It is to be noted that all parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).