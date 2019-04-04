The Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

It was formed after the Presidential notification of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

The Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 18 in the state and is not reserved for any category, which means it comes in the general category. It has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The electors in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

V Sathyabama (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the seat by defeating N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party.

Sathyabama had won the seat with 442,778 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded former minister and Tiruppur North MLA, MSM Anandan from the Tiruppur parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, the CPI has fielded its candidate K Subbarayan from this constituency while TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s has fielded S R Selvam as its Tirupur candidate.

The BSP has fielded Ayyanar C from this Lok Sabha seat.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency represents the Tiruppur District which is located in the western region of the state with its headquarters in the city of Tiruppur.

There are a total of 993,758 voters in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency, out of which 508,808 are males and the remaining 484,950 are belong to the female category.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).