Tiruvannamalai is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu. Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency was formed after the 2008 delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The Lok Sabha constituency is numbered 11 in the state and is not reserved for any category which means it falls into the General Category.

It comprises of six legislative assembly segments

The electors in the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Vanaroja R of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the sitting Member of Parliament of the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vanaroja R of the (AIADMK) had won the Tiruvannamalai seat by defeating DMK candidate Annadurai CN. Vanaroja had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election by 500,751 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the two arch-rivals - the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK - will face off in at least eight seats in Tamil Nadu.

This time, the ruling AIADMK has fielded former TN agriculture minister SS Krishnamoorthy from the Tiruvannamalai seat.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister hailed the AIADMK-led alliance and said it would garner a massive victory in the State.

CN Annadurai of the DMK and Independent candidate Manithan are the official candidates as they have filed their affidavits from this constituency. The BSP has given ticket to B Babu from this parliamentary seat.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).