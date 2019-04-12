TMC candidate Mimi Chakraborty wears gloves while shaking hands with people, BJP calls it insult to voters

Jadavpur: A picture of actress-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty, in which she can be seen wearing gloves and shaking hands with people during an election campaign on Thursday, has gone viral. She is Trinamool candidate's from Jadavpur, which was once a stronghold of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The picture has invited a barrage of criticisms for Mimi on social media and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that it is an insult to voters.

Major Surendra Poonia, who recently joined BJP, shared the viral picture of Mimi on Twitter and wrote, "Sad and disgusting. Indian democracy doesn’t deserve such people in Parliament.”

Sad & Disgusting !

TMC candidate from Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency Ms Mimi Chakraborty greeting Dalit & Poor voters with gloves in the hands

Ms Queen Elizabeth, are they untouchable??

Indian democracy don’t deserve such People in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/8VRd1uh526 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 11, 2019

However, in her defence, the 30-year-old TMC candidate’s team said that she has suffered nail scratches and burns over the last few days of the campaign and hence, she is wearing the gloves.

West Bengal will vote in all the seven phases in the Lok Sabha election. 18 candidates contested from two constituencies in the first phase, held on Thursday.