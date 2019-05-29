TMC core committee meeting postponed after Mamata Banerjee accepts invitation to PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress' core committee meeting, earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, has been postponed after party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The meeting is now likely to be held on Monday, June 3.

“I have spoken to other Chief Ministers also. Since it is a ceremonial program, we thought of attending it. Yes, I will go," she said.

Modi will be sworn in for a second term as the Prime Minister on Thursday (May 30) at 7 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Banerjee made major some changes in her cabinet on Tuesday following the drubbing her party, Trinamool Congress, received in the Lok Sabha elections. The reshuffle comes amid a stupendous performance of the BJP in West Bengal, where it won 18 Lok Sabha seats, only four less than Banerjee's TMC out of the total 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Meanwhile, three MLAs from West Bengal, including Trinamool Congress-turned-BJP leader Mukul Roy`s son Subhrangshu Roy, along with more than 50 councilors on Tuesday joined the BJP in New Delhi.