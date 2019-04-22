close

Lok Sabha election 2019

TMC has invited Pakistan PM Imran Khan to campaign in West Bengal, claims BJP's Mukul Roy

The statements come after two Bangladeshi nationals were reported to be campaigning for TMC in West Bengal.

TMC has invited Pakistan PM Imran Khan to campaign in West Bengal, claims BJP&#039;s Mukul Roy

Kolkata: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is planning to invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for the party in West Bengal.

"I have information that TMC has invited Imran Khan as ex- Pakistan player to come and campaign for TMC in Bengal," Roy said while addressing a press conference here.

"I have written a letter to EC Delhi to cancel the registration of TMC," he added.

His statements come after two Bangladeshi nationals were reported to be campaigning for TMC in West Bengal.

Bangladeshi actors - Ghazi Ahmed Noor and Ferdous Ahmed - participated in election rallies of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee led TMC, following which they were asked to leave India.

The Lok Sabha polls for the 42 seats of the state are scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases. Five seats went to polls on April 11 and April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

