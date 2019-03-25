TMC, Kamal Haasan's party forge alliance in Andaman and Nicobar islands for Lok Sabha election

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Monday forged an alliance with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), in the Andaman and Nicobar islands for the Lok Sabha election.

After holding a meeting with CM Banerjee at Howrah's Nabanna, an exuberant Haasan made the announcement saying that he will be campaigning for the TMC candidate in Andaman. He added that he hoped the alliance will evolve in the future.

"The meeting was excellent. We are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate (in Andaman)," said Haasan.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has only one Lok Sabha constituency which represents the entire Union Territory (UT).

Haasan`s party had recently released its first list of 21 candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The list did not include Haasan`s name. The MNM will contest all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the coming polls.

"In Tamil Nadu, we have two opposition DMK and AIADMK. BJP is in alliance with AIADMK, so now we have three opposition in Tamil Nadu," said Haasan.

MNM was launched by Haasan on February 21, 2018, from his hometown of Rameswaram.