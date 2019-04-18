close

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP had won from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. 

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan. 

This constituency was formed in 2008 as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies. 

It is composed of eight Vidhan Sabha segments in Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Two of the segments are reserved for the SC category and one is reserved for the ST category. 

 

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur parliamentary constituency are – Gangapur, Bamanwas (ST), Sawai Madhopur, Khandar (SC), Malpura, Niwai (SC), Tonk and Deoli Uniara.

The voting in this parliamentary constituency will take place in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on April 29.

In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states. 

In Rajasthan, polling will be held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had garnered 548179 votes and defeated Mohammed Azharuddin of INC who got 412868 votes.

In 2009, Namo Narain Meena from INC had won from this seat by defeating BJP's Kirori Singh Bainsla.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has renominated Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria while the INC has declared Namo Narain Meena as its candidate from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

The elections will take place in seven phases, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.

