Lok Sabha election 2019

Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency of Tripura: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency of Tripura.

File Photo

Tripura East Lok Sabha is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state of Tripura in India. The parliament constituency number of this seat is PC No.2. This seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Jitendra Chaudhury Communist Party of India (Marxist)
2 Narendra Chandra Debbarma Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura
3 Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman Indian National Congress
4 Rebati Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Karnadhan Chakma Amra Bangalee
6 Amar Debbarma Independent
7 Chitta Ranjan Debbarma Independent
8 Dipti Halam Independent
9 Bijoy Debbarma Independent
10 Subir Kumar Jamatia Independent

 

The electors in the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

