TRS announces names of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha poll in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday announced the list of 17 candidates for the April 11 Lok Sabha poll.

Sitting MP K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of party supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The other candidates are B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), B Venkatesh Netakani (Peddapalli), G Nagesh (Adilabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak); Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad), Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda); Pothuganti Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahabubnagar), G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella), T Sai Kiran Yadav (Secunderabad), Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad).

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state will go to poll on April 11 in the first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll.

(with PTI inputs)