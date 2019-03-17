हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran' AMMK announces first list of 24 candidates for Lok Sabha election

AMMK had earlier said that it will contest in 38 parliamentary seats.

TTV Dhinakaran&#039; AMMK announces first list of 24 candidates for Lok Sabha election

CHENNAI: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by party founder TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the 24 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming election.

Among those who have been named include former mayor Sarubala Thondaiman who will contest from the Trichy seat and former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai from Madurai. P Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA and one of Dhinakaran's close aides, has also been named from the Perumbavoor seat to contest the bypolls, news agency ANI reported.

AMMK had earlier said that it will contest in 38 parliamentary seats.

TTV Dhinakaran AMMK Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam
